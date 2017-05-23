FTSE 100 7515.42 +0.25%
Tuesday 23 May 2017 9:07am

Sadiq Khan responds to Manchester terror attack: More police on the streets of London today in wake of concert bombing

Caitlin Morrison
Armed police patrol the area near the Manchester Arena (Source: Getty)

London mayor Sadiq Khan said there will be more police officers on the streets of the capital today, in the wake of last night's tragic events in Manchester.

An explosion at an Ariana Grande concert in the Manchester Arena left 22 people dead and more than 50 injured. Police believe the attack was carried out by a lone suspect, who died detonating the device.

Election campaigning has been suspended following the attack.

Sadiq Khan's statement in full

"London stands united with the great city of Manchester today after this barbaric and sickening attack. This was a cowardly act of terrorism that targeted a concert attended by thousands of children and young people.

"My heart goes out to the victims, their families and everybody affected. Once again we have seen the heroism of our brave emergency services. They have our full support and are in all our thoughts today.

"I am in constant contact with the Metropolitan Police, who are reviewing security arrangements in London. Londoners will see more police on our streets today.

"Manchester and the rest of Britain will never be cowed by terrorism. Those who want to destroy our way of life and divide us will never succeed."
