Victoria Coach station in central London has reopened after the Metropolitan Police confirmed a package found in the area was "not suspicious".
The reported suspect package at Victoria Coach Station has now been cleared. Not suspicious. Thanks for your patience.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 23, 2017
The station was evacuated earlier after reports of a suspect package.
A Met Police spokesman confirmed that police were checking a suspect package at the station, and Westminster police warned commuters to avoid the area due to "an ongoing incident":
Avoid Victoria coach station due to ongoing incident #WeStandTogether— Westminster Police (@MPSWestminster) May 23, 2017
Roads surrounding the coach station were closed while the police carried out their operation.
A3214 Buckingham Palace Rd / Eccleston St - The road is closed in both directions due to an emergency services incident.— TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) May 23, 2017
The incident follows tragic news from Manchester overnight, after 22 people were killed in a terror attack. Dozens of others were injured in the explosion.