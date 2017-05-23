Caitlin Morrison

Victoria Coach station in central London has reopened after the Metropolitan Police confirmed a package found in the area was "not suspicious".

The reported suspect package at Victoria Coach Station has now been cleared. Not suspicious. Thanks for your patience. — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) May 23, 2017

The station was evacuated earlier after reports of a suspect package.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed that police were checking a suspect package at the station, and Westminster police warned commuters to avoid the area due to "an ongoing incident":

Avoid Victoria coach station due to ongoing incident #WeStandTogether — Westminster Police (@MPSWestminster) May 23, 2017

Roads surrounding the coach station were closed while the police carried out their operation.

A3214 Buckingham Palace Rd / Eccleston St - The road is closed in both directions due to an emergency services incident. — TfL Traffic News (@TfLTrafficNews) May 23, 2017

The incident follows tragic news from Manchester overnight, after 22 people were killed in a terror attack. Dozens of others were injured in the explosion.

Read more: What we know so far about the Manchester attack