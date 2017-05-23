FTSE 100 7496.34 +0.34%
Tuesday 23 May 2017 8:04am

Victoria Coach station in central London reopens after being evacuated due to reports of a suspect package

Caitlin Morrison
Police are investigation a suspect package at Victoria Coach Station (Source: Getty)

Victoria Coach station in central London has reopened after the Metropolitan Police confirmed a package found in the area was "not suspicious".

The station was evacuated earlier after reports of a suspect package.

A Met Police spokesman confirmed that police were checking a suspect package at the station, and Westminster police warned commuters to avoid the area due to "an ongoing incident":

Roads surrounding the coach station were closed while the police carried out their operation.

The incident follows tragic news from Manchester overnight, after 22 people were killed in a terror attack. Dozens of others were injured in the explosion.

Read more: What we know so far about the Manchester attack