Rebecca Smith

An explosion at Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert killed 22 people last night, with 59 others injured. Police are treating it as a terrorist attack.

Greater Manchester Police has just provided an update, so here is what we know so far:

The death toll has risen from 19 to 22, with children among the deceased

59 others are injured and being treated at eight hospitals across Greater Manchester

Police were called to at 10.33pm to reports of an explosion at the Manchester Arena at the conclusion of an Ariana Grande concert, with more than 250 calls

Chief constable Ian Hopkins said the police are treating the incident as a terror attack that was carried out by one person

The attacker died in the explosion and officers believe the man was carrying an improvised explosive device which he then detonated

Police are working to establish whether the attacker was acting alone or as part of a network

More than 400 officers have been involved in the operation during the night

All election campaigning has been suspended until further notice with the Prime Minister due to chair a meeting of the government's emergency Cobra committee later this morning

The explosion occurred close to the entrance to the Victoria train and tram station, which was closed, with all trains cancelled

People have been using #RoomForManchester on Twitter with offers of lifts and rooms for those stranded

If you are stranded in the area you can also follow #RoomForManchester where hotels and local people of our great city are offering refuge https://t.co/yaRwKMGwzV — Mayor Andy Burnham (@MayorofGM) May 23, 2017

Police have also told those in need of help to come to the Etihad Stadium access gate 11

Anyone who needs help or assistance after last night's incident at Manchester Arena help is available at the Etihad Stadium access Gate 11 — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Emergency numbers have been established for anyone concerned about loved ones: 0161 856 9400 and 0161 856 9900

Police also carried out a precautionary controlled explosion in the Cathedral Garden area of the city around 1.30am, later confirming it was not a suspicious item

Latest statement on incident at Manchester Arena @CCIanHopkins pic.twitter.com/LDG1wgX2sT — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

