Francesca Washtell

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed there were a "number of fatalities" and injuries following an explosion at the Manchester Arena.

There were reports of multiple injuries after witnesses described hearing a "huge bang" following an Ariana Grande concert at the venue.

Police urged the public to avoid the area around the arena, while Network Rail said train lines out of nearby Manchester Victoria station were blocked.

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

"Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured," Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.

A spokesman for the pop singer's record label said that she was "okay".

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

