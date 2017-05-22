Helen Cahill

EU bureaucrats have been putting together plans to drag all member states into the single currency after Brexit.

Minutes of a meeting between the EU commissioners responsible for policy on the euro, Valdis Dombrovskis and Pierre Moscovici, show how the the pair plan to introduce all EU member states into the Eurozone by 2025, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine reported.

The meeting between the two commissioners took place ahead of an wider EU Commission meeting on the future of the euro at the end of this month.

EU countries that would be affected by a move to extend the Eurozone include Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Under current treaty agreements, however, Denmark could not be forced to join the euro.

The revelation comes even as Greece continues to repair itself from the devastation of the euro crisis.

Eurozone finance ministers are in intense discussions this evening to decide on a new debt relief deal for Greece. Fears have been mounting over whether the International Monetary Fund will agree to another loan of €7.3bn.

The Greek parliament has pushed through a host of austerity measures including cuts to pensions in order to release the next round of financial aid.