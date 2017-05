Tracey Boles

A £125m high court trial that pits RBS against investors left out of pocket by its 2008 rights issue is set to be adjourned for a second day in a row while an eleventh-hour settlement is hammered out.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

