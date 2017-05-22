FTSE 100 7496.34 +0.34%
Monday 22 May 2017 8:18pm

Twitter AGM: Shareholders have not approved making Twitter a co-operative

Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
Related
IDA Ireland Talk
IDA Ireland Talk Here are some things you didn’t know about GDPR, but you should
Social Media Site Twitter Debuts On The New York Stock Exchange
Today shareholders voted on whether Twitter should become a co-operative (Source: Getty)

Shareholders have today voted against a proposal to make Twitter a co-operative at the company's annual general meeting (AGM).

Small shareholder Jim McRitchie proposed the move along with German investor Steffen Sauerteig.

Read more: Should Twitter become a co-operative? Two million Brits would back the idea

McRitchie argued that co-operatives are better than publicly-traded companies at growing market share, and recommended Twitter investors explore their options for reincorporating the firm as a co-operative.

Putting forward his proposal to shareholders, he said: "Twitter is spreading first amendment rights around the world...however, Twitter is in trouble.

"Twitter is not performing up to potential."

The Twitter board recommended that shareholders oppose the commissioning of a report on reincorporating, and won out at the AGM vote today.

Related articles

Should Twitter become a co-operative? Two million Brits would back the idea
Lynsey Barber
Lynsey Barber | Staff

Don't panic, but... Twitter is down
Caitlin Morrison
Caitlin Morrison | Staff

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to defend his handling of intelligence
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff