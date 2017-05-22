Helen Cahill

Shareholders have today voted against a proposal to make Twitter a co-operative at the company's annual general meeting (AGM).

Small shareholder Jim McRitchie proposed the move along with German investor Steffen Sauerteig.

McRitchie argued that co-operatives are better than publicly-traded companies at growing market share, and recommended Twitter investors explore their options for reincorporating the firm as a co-operative.

Putting forward his proposal to shareholders, he said: "Twitter is spreading first amendment rights around the world...however, Twitter is in trouble.

"Twitter is not performing up to potential."

The Twitter board recommended that shareholders oppose the commissioning of a report on reincorporating, and won out at the AGM vote today.