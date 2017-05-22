Helen Cahill

Prime Minister Theresa May defended her controversial manifesto promise to bring net migration down to the tens of thousands.

May tonight denied accusations made by former chancellor George Osborne that her senior team does not support the policy.

Speaking in an interview with Andrew Neil on the BBC this evening, May said:

People do support the immigration target and what they’re supporting is the view of the British people. That’s what we’re supporting. Because the British people want to see us controlling migration.

May was also forced to explain her decision to take a u-turn on the Conservatives' social care promises, saying “we have not re-written the manifesto”.

The Conservatives have made proposals that could mean elderly people in care pay until their assets, including property, fall to £100,000. The policy has been branded "death tax" by other political parties.

In Wales earlier today, May said the government will consult on social care reforms, and will consider introducing an "absolute cap" on the cost of care.

"Nothing has changed on the principles on social care policy that I set out in our manifesto," she said.

She said the promise of a consultation was in response to "scaremongering" by other parties and that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was trying to “sneak into number 10...by playing on fears, by misrepresenting our policy”.

Some polls have shown the Conservatives' lead has fallen into the single-digit figures following the party's manifesto launch. However, May said there was "only one poll that counts in any election campaign".