Ross McLean

Championship-bound Sunderland are on the hunt for their 10th permanent manager in as many years after David Moyes quit his post as Black Cats boss.

Moyes oversaw the end of Sunderland’s 10-year stay in the Premier League after the north-east outfit won just six top-flight matches during a troubled campaign which saw them finish bottom of the table.

Former Manchester United manager Moyes, who succeeded Sam Allardyce on Weirside in July 2016, informed chairman Ellis Short of his decision to resign at a meeting in London.

“I pursued the services of David Moyes for a considerable period prior to his appointment last summer, which makes the announcement of his departure difficult for everyone concerned,” said Short.

“Having worked tirelessly throughout the campaign to avoid relegation from the Premier League, David has chosen to leave the club without compensation, which is testament to his character,

“In the days ahead we will take some time for reflection, and then focus on recruitment and pre-season as we prepare for our Championship campaign. We wish David well in the future.”

Moyes, who faced calls from Sunderland supporters to resign, built a strong managerial reputation during an 11-year spell in charge of Everton, although he has now left four jobs – Everton, United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland – in four years.

The latter stages of his Sunderland reign were dogged by controversy after the Scot was charged by the Football Association after telling a female reporter that she may “get a slap” due to her line of questioning during an interview.

Moyes, who had intimated he was leaning towards staying at the club, said: “I would like to thank Ellis Short and the board for giving me the opportunity to manage Sunderland and the fans for always being so passionately supportive of their club.”

Former England boss Roy Hodgson is the early favourite to replace Moyes.