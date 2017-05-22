William Turvill

Royal Bank of Scotland is closing in on a settlement with thousands of former investors, in a move that would avert a High Court trial for the lender and its former executives including Fred Goodwin.

The trial, over a 2008 rights issue, was due to start at the Rolls Building this morning but was adjourned by 24 hours to enable settlement discussions to continue.

Sky News reported late on Monday afternoon that RBS was nearing a £200m-plus settlement after Trevor Hemmings, a multimillionaire businessman who is funding part of the claim, decided an 82p-per-share settlement offer was sufficient.

With the High Court date approaching, RBS has whittled down the number of claimants in the case by agreeing different settlements.

Last month, the lender increased the percentage of claimants settled with from 78 per cent to 87 per cent. The first 78 per cent were awarded 41.2p for each of their RBS shares. A further 2p per share was added to the next group last month.

And the latest settlement offer on the table is thought to be around 82p.

The shareholders sued RBS over a £12bn rights issue in 2008, which came shortly before the bank had to be bailed out by the taxpayer. They claim they were misled about the true state of the bank’s finances.