Firstly, I want to say thank you for working with us. We’re incredibly proud to have so many riders out on the road, choosing to work with Deliveroo. You may have seen stories in the media about a hearing that is taking place this week between Deliveroo and the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) about the way you work in North West London. As you may have seen, the IWGB is demanding that Deliveroo riders be classed as ‘workers’ rather than self-employed. This week, we will be challenging this demand. And I’m writing to you today to explain why. As a self-employed rider you work flexibly. You can log-in when you want, and choose to work for as long, or short, as you want. If you’re a student you can do some drops between lectures; if you work part-time, you can make some deliveries in between shifts. And if you don’t want to perform your deliveries personally, whether it’s a single drop tonight or a month off travelling, you can give your log in details to someone else to substitute in your place. Whenever I talk to riders, they always say that this flexibility is what attracts them to Deliveroo. And we’re committed to protecting that for you. If you were a worker as the IWGB propose, Deliveroo would no longer be able to run its business like this. You would be required to commit to fixed hours, giving up this flexibility of fee per delivery. As a self-employed rider you can also work with multiple companies at the same time. Again, riders consistently tell us that this is important to them. We’re fighting to protect your ability to work with multiple apps at once. If you were a worker, this would have to change. When marked available, you would only be able to work for Deliveroo. Of course, we believe that riders deserve more security. As we’ve said many times before, we want to see protections for our riders introduced through sensible policy. But that should not come at the expense of the flexibility that you care about so much. The IWGB simply does not understand the way you work. They say they want to be recognised by Deliveroo as representing riders, but they don’t represent the vast majority of you at all. They have told riders that this committee hearing is an “experiment”. We don’t think that your livelihood is an experiment. I know many of you have heard a lot of information about this from different people, which can be confusing. I want to be clear that our goal is to make sure that your interests - especially your access to work that is well paid and flexible - are protected. Thank you again for all of your work with us and we look forward to continuing to ensure that as Deliveroo grows, you keep on benefiting from that growth. Ride safe. Dan