Mark Sands

With polling data flying thick and fast ahead of next month's General Election, it can seem like we are constantly being updated on competition between the UK's leading parties.

But a new survey has revealed critical information as the electorate continues to run the rule over party leaders.

Who would be the most popular dinner table guest? The results might not make easy reading for many of the candidates.

Survation asked just over 1,000 British adults to identify which of six party leaders they would "rather go on a dinner date with".

Read More: General Election 2017: Tory lead slashed in latest poll

Top of the list was Prime Minister Theresa May, backed by 31 per cent of those polled to bring a "Strong And Stable" ambience to dinner.

And second choice? "Refused/None of them" with a resounding 27.5 per cent.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was third, possibly because of hopes that he might bring enough wine "For the Many. Not the Few."