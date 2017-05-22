William Turvill

Barclays is planning to recruit up to 100 staff for its private bank, which is headed up by a former Goldman Sachs executive.

The firm is planning to beef up its private banking teams across a number of hubs, including London, Dublin, Guernsey and the Isle of Man. Other positions will be created in Geneva, Monaco, India and Dubai.

The team is headed up by Karen Frank, who was appointed chief executive of the private bank in October last year.

Frank joined Barclays as managing director of the financial sponsors group in 2012, having previously worked for Goldman Sachs.

A Barclays spokesman said: “In line with Barclays International’s overall strategy we are positively investing in private bank and overseas oervices under Karen’s leadership to deliver future growth.”

Reuters first reported the 100 new hires, which will be a mixture of relationship managers and administrative and risk management staff.

