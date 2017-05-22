Alys Key

Premium womenswear chain Karen Millen will raise prices by 5 per cent this year in response to the weakened pound.

But chief executive Beth Butterwick told the Press Association that shoppers will not notice the change as it will only affect the middle of the range rather than the top and bottom ends.

Read more: Oasis and Warehouse likely to close stores under new owner

"Our prices are going up about 5 per cent in the autumn overall, but that's from an internal point of view. From an external point of view, entry and exit, I don't think the consumer will feel any different.

"It's about the prices at the mid-market where you can put some up, and there's still an option there for consumers to have different price points."

The brand has faced similar challenges to those of its peers, including the increase in the minimum wage and higher importing costs due to currency fluctuations.

Read more: Food prices continue to climb as supermarkets pass on increased costs

Other mid-high end off-the-peg clothing retailers like Jaeger have struggled to retain ground in the current climate, but Butterwick said she hopes to attract designer shoppers to the high street stores.

"Consumers might scale down from luxury to premium, which is what we are," she said.

"So I think there is an opportunity for us certainly to capture consumers that perhaps once shopped in luxury and now want the quality but maybe the average disposable income has come down slightly."

Read more: Mothercare's profits fall as retailer ploughs on with turnaround plan