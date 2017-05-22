Merkel says "weak" euro is to blame for Germany's trade surplus

Helen Cahill

German chancellor has fended off criticism over her country's trade surplus, saying that exports are high because the euro is weak.

Several political leaders have complained about Germany's trade surplus, including US President Donald Trump and newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

Read more: German economists seek to avoid Brexit shock with transitional trade deal

However, today Merkel said the ECB was to blame for Germany's strong exports, Reuters reported.

Speaking at a school visit in Berlin today, Merkel said: "The euro is too weak - that's because of ECB policy - and so German products are relatively cheap. So they're sold more."

The euro climbed past $1.12 to a new yearly high after Merkel spoke.

Fawad Razaqzad, market analyst at Forex.com, said: "The pressure is increasing on Mario Draghi and co. to tighten monetary policy and speculators are evidently front-running the ECB by buying the euro."

Read more: Macron meets Merkel in first state visit as French President

Germany's trade surplus stood at a record €253bn last year, representing 8.7 per cent of the country's GDP. German finance minister Wolfgang Schaeuble has admitted the surplus is too high, but, like Merkel, has pinned the blame on the ECB.

He told German magazine Der Spiegel: