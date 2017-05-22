Alys Key

Shares in LafargeHolcim were trading up 6.25 per cent at 5780p today after the company announced the appointment of a new CEO.

The building materials manufacturer has poached Jan Jenisch from chemicals group Sika to become its new chief executive.

Jenisch will take the helm as LafargeHolcim stuggles to overcome controversy relating to its continuing of operations in Syria as the country descended into civil war. Human rights groups have alleged that the company colluded with finance terrorism.

The company's previous CEO Eric Olsen is due to leave in July this year after stepping down over the Syria issue. LafargeHolcim said he was not responsible for any wrongdoing.

As the new boss, Jenisch brings five years experience as CEO of Swiss firm Sika during an uncertain time, as its controlling family's shareholders were met with legal opposition to their sale to Saint-Gobain.

Paul Schuler has been appointed to take over Jenisch's role at Sika from July.

