Tuesday 23 May 2017 6:37am

Amazon Channels launches in the UK "unbundling" traditional pay TV channels from Sky, Virgin and BT with on-demand subcriptions for Prime Video members

Lynsey Barber
Amazon Prime Summer Soiree Hosted By Erin And Sara Foster
Discovery and Eurosport are among channel subscriptions available to Amazon Prime members (Source: Getty)

Amazon has fired its latest salvo in a bid to disrupt traditional broadcasters, bringing standalone subscription channels to customers of its streaming service Prime Video.

Discovery, ITV's on-demand back catalogue and Eurosport are among the channels being "unbundled" from the traditional packages offered by satellite and cable companies such as Sky, Virgin and BT.

The UK and Germany are the second markets for Amazon Channels after launching in the US in late 2015 with the likes of HBO and Starz, the network behind new hit series American Gods.

In the UK, viewers will have 40 different channels to choose from and the option to add and drop them as they choose on a monthly pay-as-you go basis, priced at between £1.49 and £9.99 per month.

"This partnership underlines our strategic ambition to reach people across every screen," said Discovery Networks president Susanna Dinnage.

The number of subscriptions in the US has not been disclosed. But Amazon Video European managing director Alex Green, a former director of TV at BT, told City A.M. it "had exceeded expectations".

Green said the launch would be a "starting point" and Amazon expects the number of channels to grow over time.

