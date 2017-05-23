FTSE 100 7496.34 +0.34%
Tuesday 23 May 2017 12:01am

From Zagreb to Leeds: Here are the top 10 European destinations to visit in summer 2017

Rebecca Smith
If you're planning on a staycation Leeds could be a solid pick
If you're planning on a staycation Leeds could be a solid pick (Source: Sergey_Bogomyako / Shutterstock)

Travel company Lonely Company has unveiled its top European destinations for the summer and a UK pick is among the crop.

Leeds comes fifth in the top 10, coming behind Croatia's Zagreb in the top spot, Gotland in Sweden, Galicia in Spain and Northern Montenegro.

Experts at Lonely Planet said Leeds was selected thanks to its transformation over the past decade.

Lonely Planet’s UK destination editor, James Smart, said:

Once defined by its industrial past, Leeds is now a confident, cultural hub in the North of England.

With major events this year including the reopening of Leeds Art Gallery and the 50th anniversary of Leeds Carnival, there’s never been a better time to head to Yorkshire and join the party.

Lonely Planet's Best in Europe 2017 is a compilation of destinations across the continent, with picks that offer something exciting or undiscovered to make them worth exploring right now.

Zagreb took the top spot, with the firm noting it was often overlooked in favour of Croatia's extensive Adriatic coastline, but it was "both cosmopolitan and edgy".

The best European destinations for summer 2017

1. Zagreb, Croatia


Coffee lovers and culture seekers should make tracks for Zagreb (Source: © Niar / Shutterstock)

2. Gotland, Sweden

The medieval city of Visby is a window into Gotland's fascinating past
The medieval city of Visby is a window into Gotland's past (Source: © Niar / Shutterstock)

3. Galicia, Spain

Cathedral Beach is found along Galicia's coast
Cathedral Beach is found along Galicia's coast (Source: © Migel / Shutterstock)

4. Northern Montenegro

Northern Montenegro's rugged landscapes are a sight to see
Northern Montenegro's rugged landscapes are a sight to see (Source: © dellaliner / Getty Images)

5. Leeds, UK

Post make-over Leeds is 21st-century chic with a quirky edge, according to Lonely Planet
Post make-over Leeds is 21st-century chic with a quirky edge, according to Lonely Planet (Source: © Sergey_Bogomyako / Shutterstock)

6. Alentejo, Portugal

The sun sets over Marvao's cliff-top castle in Portugal's Alentejo region
The sun sets over Marvao's cliff-top castle in Portugal's Alentejo region (Source: © ARoxoPT / Shutterstock)

7. Northern Germany

With a stunning coastline and seemingly endless skies, Northern Germany is a must for the bucket list
With a stunning coastline and seemingly endless skies, Northern Germany is a must for the bucket list (Source: © Jenny Sturm / Shutterstock)

8. Moldova

Orheiul Vechi's dramatic, rocky perch seems befitting of such a magical site
Orheiul Vechi's dramatic, rocky perch is a top sight (Source: © Uladzik Kryhin / Shutterstock)

9. Pafos, Cyprus

Pafos is home to myriad cultural gems and archaeological wonders
Pafos is home to many cultural gems and archaeological wonders (Source: © Sergey_Bogomyako / Shutterstock)

10. Le Havre, France

This designer city is ready to celebrate in 2017
This designer city is ready to celebrate in 2017 (Source: © Sergey_Bogomyako / Shutterstock)

