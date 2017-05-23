Rebecca Smith

Travel company Lonely Company has unveiled its top European destinations for the summer and a UK pick is among the crop.

Leeds comes fifth in the top 10, coming behind Croatia's Zagreb in the top spot, Gotland in Sweden, Galicia in Spain and Northern Montenegro.

Experts at Lonely Planet said Leeds was selected thanks to its transformation over the past decade.

Lonely Planet’s UK destination editor, James Smart, said:

Once defined by its industrial past, Leeds is now a confident, cultural hub in the North of England. With major events this year including the reopening of Leeds Art Gallery and the 50th anniversary of Leeds Carnival, there’s never been a better time to head to Yorkshire and join the party.

Lonely Planet's Best in Europe 2017 is a compilation of destinations across the continent, with picks that offer something exciting or undiscovered to make them worth exploring right now.

Zagreb took the top spot, with the firm noting it was often overlooked in favour of Croatia's extensive Adriatic coastline, but it was "both cosmopolitan and edgy".

The best European destinations for summer 2017

1. Zagreb, Croatia

2. Gotland, Sweden

3. Galicia, Spain

4. Northern Montenegro

5. Leeds, UK

6. Alentejo, Portugal

7. Northern Germany

8. Moldova

9. Pafos, Cyprus

10. Le Havre, France

