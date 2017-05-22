FTSE 100 7510.18 +0.53%
Monday 22 May 2017 12:00pm

Prime Minister Theresa May performs a social care u-turn less than 24 hours after a senior minister said proposals would not be revisited

Mark Sands
Follow Mark
Related
appScatter Talk
appScatter Talk Here's new insight on how to market and monetize your apps
Theresa May Campaigns On The Conservative Battle Bus - Day Nine
The UK will head to the polls on 8 June. (Source: Getty)

Prime Minister Theresa May has performed a screeching u-turn on her plans for the funding of social care, less than 24 hours after a senior minister said the plans would not be revisited.

The proposals at the very core of the Tory manifesto launch last week could make elderly people pay for their care up to the point at which their assets, including residential property, are depleted to less than £100,000.

It replaced a previous plan for a £72,000 cap on the cost of social care under her predecessor David Cameron.

And despite criticism, only yesterday, work and pensions secretary Damian Green said on The Andrew Marr Show: "We have set out the policy, which we are not going to look at again."

But speaking in Wales today, May confirmed the government would also consult on further measures including an "absolute cap" on the cost of care in a green paper during the summer.

Read More: Conservative social care clamp down "jolts" and "jars" older voters

The Prime Minister insisted the £100,000 limit would remain in place, and argued that the principals of the reform had not changed, repeatedly telling journalists "nothing has changed".

"The basic principle remain absolutely the same as they were when they were put in the manifesto last week," May said.

An immediate u-turn on a manifesto pledge is extremely unusual, and it comes after Conservative briefing on May's proposals insisted the idea of a cap on the total cost of social care, first proposed in an independent report by Andrew Dilnot, had been rejected.

Ahead of the manifesto launch, the Conservatives claimed the £100,000 proposals was "fairer and more equitable than the current system and the cap recommended by the Dilnot Report".

Tags

Related articles

General Election 2017: The deadline to register to vote is tonight
Nina Edy
Nina Edy | Staff

Theresa May hasn’t shied away from tough decisions
Christian May
Christian May | Staff

General Election 2017: May’s manifesto leaves libertarians out in the cold
Tim Focas
Tim Focas | Contributor