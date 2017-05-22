Mark Sands

Prime Minister Theresa May has performed a screeching u-turn on her plans for the funding of social care, less than 24 hours after a senior minister said the plans would not be revisited.

The proposals at the very core of the Tory manifesto launch last week could make elderly people pay for their care up to the point at which their assets, including residential property, are depleted to less than £100,000.

It replaced a previous plan for a £72,000 cap on the cost of social care under her predecessor David Cameron.

And despite criticism, only yesterday, work and pensions secretary Damian Green said on The Andrew Marr Show: "We have set out the policy, which we are not going to look at again."

But speaking in Wales today, May confirmed the government would also consult on further measures including an "absolute cap" on the cost of care in a green paper during the summer.

The Prime Minister insisted the £100,000 limit would remain in place, and argued that the principals of the reform had not changed, repeatedly telling journalists "nothing has changed".

"The basic principle remain absolutely the same as they were when they were put in the manifesto last week," May said.

An immediate u-turn on a manifesto pledge is extremely unusual, and it comes after Conservative briefing on May's proposals insisted the idea of a cap on the total cost of social care, first proposed in an independent report by Andrew Dilnot, had been rejected.

Ahead of the manifesto launch, the Conservatives claimed the £100,000 proposals was "fairer and more equitable than the current system and the cap recommended by the Dilnot Report".