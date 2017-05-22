Melissa York

Wren Penthouse, The Strand, £9.395m

Looking for a fancy, showstopping home in London without the upkeep of a 200-year-old building? Put off by sterile skyscrapers and their featureless glass facades?

(Click or tap on the images to see them in full screen)

This penthouse, which only opened to viewings yesterday, may be the solution. Set on the Strand moments away from the Royal Courts of Justice on the edge of the City, it marries classic architecture with the convenience of digital services.

A liveried doorman welcomes newcomers into a limestone entrance hall lit by more chandeliers than you can rattle your jewellery at. Travel up to the seventh floor in Wren House – named after the landmark-loving architect – and a grand staircase winds itself up to the eighth floor, affording views of a yet-to-be-built, set--to-be-charming courtyard.

A fireplace adds to the cosy homely atmosphere. The Portman Stone building snakes to the right of Arundel Street in the heart of the historic legal quarter, while the perforated angled roofs imitate classic Mansard rooftops.

The penthouse itself is no slave to open-plan fashion, either with neatly compartmentalised rooms, each with views over the city and the South Bank, with the Tate Modern’s new Switch House and the Sea Containers building making notable appearances.

Three bedrooms, three outdoor terraces and two living rooms are spread across 2,702sqft of space, and there’s even a valet service to take your car down to the basement car park.

Venture downstairs though, and a modern world of fitness suites, virtual golf and media rooms opens up. There’s even a mobile app for residents to book personalised services. Classic design in a digital world, you really can have it all.

