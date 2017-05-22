Arsenal shareholder Stan Kroenke: My shares are not for sale

Oliver Gill

Arsenal shareholder Stan Kroenke has this morning committed to the future of the club.

In a short stockmarket announcement the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) said:

KSE UK, Inc notes the recent media speculation concerning its shareholding in Arsenal Holdings PLC and confirms that its shares are not, and never have been, for sale. KSE is a committed, long term investor in Arsenal and will remain so.

The response comes amid reports last week Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov made a $1.3bn bid to buy Kroenke's majority stake in the club.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.