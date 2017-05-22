Rebecca Smith

Here's some good news for the capital's commuters - well those using the Victoria Line anyway.

London Underground has introduced a new timetable on the line spanning Brixton to Walthamstow Central, which means passenger will now have a train every 100 seconds during rush hour.

Read more: Mayor announces London's buses to get Tube-style colour coding for routes

With 36 trains per hour running along the entire line during peak times, an extra 3,000 passengers will be able to travel each hour during the busiest times of the day, according to London Underground.

Mark Wild, managing director of LU, said:

We’re running more trains than ever before, with the most frequent train service in the country and one of the most frequent anywhere in the world. This will make a real difference to our customers, creating more capacity and making stations and train services less crowded. We’re also making more of our stations step-free as part of our huge investment in making London Underground more accessible.

As for which other commuters might soon to benefit from a similar upgrade, the Jubilee Line looks next on the agenda, with London Underground eyeing that milestone by 2020. It currently runs 30 trains an hour.

It is a positive bit of news after the Victoria Line took the dubious award for topping the rankings of Tube lines by different types of moulds and bacteria recently.

A study by London Metropolitan University researchers with insurer Staveley Head took swabs from hand rails, seats and doors, finding 121 different moulds and bacteria on public transport, including nine associated with ones that are classified as critical superbugs by the World Health Organisation.

The Victoria Line was home to it has 22 different types FYI, taking it to the number one spot ahead of the Circle Line and the Piccadilly Line.

But hey, it is cleaning up its act when it comes to tackling rush hour commuter traffic...

Read more: Don't freak out, but there could be drug-resistant superbugs on the Tube