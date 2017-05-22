Caitlin Morrison

The 2017 Chelsea Flower Show starts tomorrow, with the biggest names in the gardening world preparing to show off their floral creations.

The event, run every year by the Royal Horticultural Society and sponsored by M&G Investments, always attracts a huge crowd. If you want to be be a part of that crowd, here's what you need to know:

When is it?

The show opens at 8am tomorrow, Tuesday 23 May, and runs until 8pm every day until Friday, 27 May. On Saturday, the show is open from 8am to 5.30pm.

Can I still get tickets?

Yes, but you may want to move book fast as there is now very limited or no ticket availability.

Prices for non-members of the Royal Horticultural Society start at £41. Tickets are available to book online here, and can also be booked by calling 0844 995 9664 or emailing RHSshowscustomercare@seetickets.com

The onsite box office will also be open from 7am to 7pm on Thursday and Friday, and from 7am to 4.30pm on Saturday.

Where is it?

The show is held at the Royal Hospital Chelsea.

How do I get there?

Bus numbers 11, 137, 211, 360, 170, 44 and 452 stop closest to the showground, while bus numbers 19, 22, 319 and C1 stop at Sloane Square.

Sloane Square Tube station, which is on the District and Circle lines, is a 10-minute walk from the showground.

London Victoria is the closest train station to the show.