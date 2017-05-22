Rebecca Smith

HSS Hire has appointed Steve Ashmore as chief executive, who will take the reins on 1 June.

Ashmore, who has previously held senior posts at supply chain company Exel and heating firm Wolseley, will replace John Gill as boss of the tool rental firm.

He becomes the company's second chief executive in two years, with Gill stepping down tomorrow after 19 months in the role.

Alan Peterson, chairman at HSS Hire, said:

I am delighted that Steve is joining HSS as chief executive officer. He has highly relevant experience and a track record of delivering results. The Board and I look forward to working with Steve as we leverage the new operating model to drive sales growth through our market leading distribution network. Once again, I would like to thank John for his hard work through his 8 years at HSS and wish him every success in the future.

Gill was named chief executive in September 2015 after serving as chief operating officer for 15 months before then, and spending more than five years as chief financial officer.

HSS floated on the London Stock Exchange in February 2015 with a share price of 210p.

After a string of disappointing results, shares had dropped to below 70p by September, when Gill took the reins.

At the time of writing, shares had edged up 1.40 per cent to 54.50p.

