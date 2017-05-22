Alys Key

London has unsurprisingly come out top on a list of the UK's least affordable places for student accommodation, while Hull is the most affordable.

But in the world rankings compiled by student housing marketplace Student.com, London was third. New York was crowned most expensive, followed by Boston.

Most expensive cities (global)

City Rank Weekly spend ($) New York, USA 1 431 Boston, USA 2 403 London, UK 3 359 Washington DC, USA 4 329 La Jolla, USA 5 298

The global average spend for a student renter is now $218 (£167.85) per week. The UK average is $223 (£171.70), but London students spend an average of $359 (£276.56).

Read more: Half of all student renters are paying over £100 a week

Students in the UK looking for cheaper digs could consider moving to Hull, which made it onto the worldwide list of most affordable places to live.

Most affordable cities (UK)

City Rank Weekly spend ($) Hull 1 111 Dundee 2 122 Sunderland 3 123 Wolverhampton 4 128 Bradford 5 130

The five most expensive British cities for university students outside of London are Oxford, Cambridge, Exeter, Reading and Bristol.

Read more: Revealed: Best places to start a small business in the UK

Luke Nolan, founder and CEO of Student.com said: “Across Australia, the UK and the US, cities with larger supplies of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) tend to be, on average, more affordable than cities that are under supplied. As the PBSA market grows, we’ll continue to see a more diversified range of options that cater to different budgets.”