Rebecca Smith

Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has tried to reach a last minute settlement with a group of investors left out of pocket over the bank's 2008 rights issue, according to reports.

A £125m trial is set to get underway in the capital today, with 9,000 claimants in the civil trial saying they were misled about the true state of the bank's finances when it issued a prospectus for a £12bn rights issue in April 2008.

Months after the call, the government was forced to bail out RBS with £45.5bn of taxpayers' money.

RBS has settled with the majority of investors who originally brought the case, but a group have so far turned down the bank's offers, intending to go to court.

Sources familiar with the case told Reuters that RBS chief executive Ross McEwan had been involved in negotiations over the weekend and the bank had made shareholders an offer in excess of 80p for each RBS share they had.

RBS declined to comment on the settlement offer.

According to Sky News, it was unclear this morning, just hours before the trial is due to get started, whether the settlement offer will be accepted.

The proposal marks the latest effort by RBS to avoid the matter being played out in public.

The investors affected by the events are seeking compensation of more than £800m for their loss. RBS denies it is liable.

The case will also see Fred Goodwin, who was stripped of his knighthood over his role in the bank's collapse, take the stand. He is due to give evidence on 8 June marking the first time he will have given a full account of the crisis at the bank.

