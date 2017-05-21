West Ham Stadium row kicks off again after business rates cut emerges

Helen Cahill

West Ham United has landed itself in hot water with tax-payers again after it was revealed it only pays a small portion of the £2.3bn tax bill on its London stadium.

E20 Stadium, the joint venture between Newham Council and the London Legacy Development Corporation, has confirmed it will pay the majority of the business rates bill for the stadium.

The revelation comes after the scandal that erupted when West Ham landed the lease on the stadium for just £2.5m a year in rent, which was widely regarded as a hit to taxpayers.

A freedom of information request submitted to E20 has revealed that the usage fee in West Ham's lease does not include the property tax the club would normally pay for the stadium.

West Ham only has to pay the business rates for the office and retail space in the stadium, with E20 stumping up the cash for the business rates on the stadium itself. E20 has not disclosed how much it must pay towards the total, but it is thought the stadium's bill will outstrip bill for the the retail space.

Business rates specialists CVS said West Ham's business rates bill was likely to be significantly less than the £1.3m it was paying for The Bolelyn Ground, its former stadium.

An E20 Stadium LLP spokesperson said: "There is one business rate bill for the stadium. This is apportioned between E20 and West Ham. The apportionment is subject to ongoing consideration between E20 and West Ham."