Frank Dalleres

Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick of the season to clinch the Golden Boot in style as Spurs demolished relegated Hull 7-1.

Kane’s England team-mate Dele Alli, midfielder Victor Wanyama and defenders Ben Davies and Toby Alderweireld also netted for second-placed Tottenham at the KCOM Stadium.

His second treble in four days took Kane’s top-flight tally to 29 – his best league haul yet and four better than nearest rival Romelu Lukaku of Everton – in just 31 appearances.

World record signing Paul Pogba added to youngster Josh Harrop’s solo goal as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-0.

United boss Jose Mourinho rested key players in preparation for Wednesday’s Europa League final as his team finished sixth. Palace ended the campaign 14th.

Summer signings Andre Ayew and Sofiane Feghouli scored as West Ham came from behind to win 2-1 at Burnley.

Victory lifted the Hammers a place to 11th, while Burnley finished 16th.

Champions Leicester ended 12th after a 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth.

England striker Jamie Vardy equalised early in the second half after Junior Stanislas had put the visitors ahead in the first minute.

Elsewhere, Peter Crouch’s strike gave 13th-placed Stoke three points at eighth-placed Southampton, while Fernando Llorente’s late winner handed Swansea the win against West Brom and lifted them to 15th.