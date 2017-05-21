FTSE 100 7470.71 +0.46%
Sunday 21 May 2017 7:04pm

Harry Kane clinches Golden Boot as Tottenham end Premier League campaign with seven-goal drubbing of Hull; Manchester United sink Crystal Palace; West Ham fight back at Burnley

Frank Dalleres
Hull City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League
Harry Kane scored his 29 goals in just 31 league games (Source: Getty)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane scored his fourth Premier League hat-trick of the season to clinch the Golden Boot in style as Spurs demolished relegated Hull 7-1.

Kane’s England team-mate Dele Alli, midfielder Victor Wanyama and defenders Ben Davies and Toby Alderweireld also netted for second-placed Tottenham at the KCOM Stadium.

His second treble in four days took Kane’s top-flight tally to 29 – his best league haul yet and four better than nearest rival Romelu Lukaku of Everton – in just 31 appearances.

World record signing Paul Pogba added to youngster Josh Harrop’s solo goal as Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 2-0.

United boss Jose Mourinho rested key players in preparation for Wednesday’s Europa League final as his team finished sixth. Palace ended the campaign 14th.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN UTD-CRYSTAL PALACE
Pogba scored United's second against Crystal Palace (Source: Getty)

Summer signings Andre Ayew and Sofiane Feghouli scored as West Ham came from behind to win 2-1 at Burnley.

Victory lifted the Hammers a place to 11th, while Burnley finished 16th.

Burnley v West Ham United - Premier League
Andre Ayew (right) completed West Ham's comeback at Burnley (Source: Getty)

Champions Leicester ended 12th after a 1-1 draw at home to Bournemouth.

England striker Jamie Vardy equalised early in the second half after Junior Stanislas had put the visitors ahead in the first minute.

Elsewhere, Peter Crouch’s strike gave 13th-placed Stoke three points at eighth-placed Southampton, while Fernando Llorente’s late winner handed Swansea the win against West Brom and lifted them to 15th.

