Frank Dalleres

Tower Bridge, Big Ben and St Paul’s all feature in a clockwork-style design of the medals for this summer’s London 2017 athletics World Championships, which were revealed today.

The design, which resembles the inner workings of a watch, also features symbols of a sprinting athlete, blocks and a baton, while the edge is in the shape of a running track.

Medals for the World Para Athletics Championships follow the same theme but depict different events and have a raised design so that visually impaired athletes can feel the detail.

The World Para Athletics Championships start on 14 July, with the IAAF World Championships – including sprint star Usain Bolt’s last races – following at the London Stadium in Stratford from 4 August.

“There are 213 medal events at the World Para Athletics Championships and 47 medal events at the IAAF World Championships and every athlete dreams of standing on the podium to collect one,” said championship director Niels de Vos.

“Hopefully we have made that moment even more special by presenting a truly unique medal.”