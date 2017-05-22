City Moves - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover specialist lenders, drinks makers and headhunters. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Together

Specialist lender Together has appointed Mike Davies as its new director of corporate affairs, as it continues to expand its operations in line with long-term growth plans. Mike joins from Instinctif Partners, where he spent over seven years, and was a managing partner of the financial institutions group in the capital markets and corporate division, for clients including Shawbrook and Arrow Global. Prior to this, he was a senior director in corporate and financial PR at Bell Pottinger. With his experience spanning more than 25 years in financial services, Mike, who qualified as a chartered accountant, is a former investment banker, having worked at HSBC James Capel, and spent over a decade in investor relations roles, with his expertise spanning equity, bonds and debt.

C&C Group

C&C Group, a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded cider, beer, wine and soft drinks is pleased to announce the appointment of Geoffrey Hemphill to the group’s board of directors as a non-executive director. Geoffrey is currently an adviser to a number of private asset managers with responsibility for investment origination. He was previously a partner in the private equity group of LJ Partnership, an independent, private wealth partnership with $13bn under advisory. He was also a partner in the Guinness family private investment house, Iveagh, where he was responsible for private equity, investment origination and execution. Prior to that, he was a director in UBS. Originally from Northern Ireland, Geoffrey is a qualified Solicitor and has worked with the international law firms Slaughter & May and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom.

Norman Broadbent Group

Executive, board-level and senior talent acquisition and advisory services firm Norman Broadbent Group has appointed Dominique MacAll as a director within its executive search practice. Prior to joining Norman Broadbent, Dominique spent nine years specialising in human resources executive search with two boutique search firms. Working across a range of sectors, Dominique has significant experience across all areas of human resources both internationally and domestically. Sitting within the firm’s well-respected human resources practice, Dominique will add huge value to clients within this important and specialised space. Her client-led, problem-solving mindset will enable her to not only support and advise clients where executive search is the best solution, but to also to make use of the group’s broader portfolio of services to meet client needs. Dominique holds an MA in history from Edinburgh University.

