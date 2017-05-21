FTSE 100 7470.71 +0.46%
Sunday 21 May 2017 1:35pm

Bank of England under fire for airbrushed Jane Austen picture on banknote

Alys Key
The design was first unveiled last year at the author's home in Chawton, Hampshire (Source: Getty)

The new £10 note featuring Jane Austen is set to come into circulation this year, but Jane Austen aficionados have said the design makes the author look airbrushed.

The Bank of England chose a portrait by James Andrews as the basis for the new design.

But historian Lucy Worsley told the Sunday Times that it was "ironic" that the image is "just not Austen".

"It's an author publicity portrait painted after she died in which she's been given the Georgian equivalent of an airbrushing - she's been subtly 'improved'.

"Jane had a much sharper face - some might call it sour. And she was a sharp person. I think of her as being like a bracing martini."


The James Andrews portrait, which has been used as the basis for the banknote

Worsley added: "It's the National Portrait Gallery's sketch that we think really is Jane - a sketch done by her sister Cassandra."

Jane Austen was announced as the new face of the £10 note in 2014, following a campaign to put a woman on the currency after Elizabeth Fry was taken off the £5 note to make room for Winston Churchill.


The more "severe" portrait of Austen, painted by her sister Cassandra

The new note is set to be launched on 18 July this year and expected to be available in September.

BRITAIN-MONEY-LITERATURE-WOMEN
The new note is based on the Andrews portrait (Source: Getty)

