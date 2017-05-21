Oliver Gill

Big Four auditor EY wants to use robots to streamline workloads and enable millennials to be fast-tracked to top positions at the firm.

The professional services giant believes 30 per cent of graduate work can be automated. And EY said this would mean increasing numbers of staff being promoted to partner in their 20s.

But EY told the Daily Telegraph this would not mean the firm is planning thousands of job cuts.

Read more: More KPMG partners are following Richard Fleming to Alvarez & Marsal

Harry Gaskell, EY's chief innovation officer for UK and Ireland said using robots could mitigate the need for graduates to be "in the office until midnight adding information into spreadsheets".

He added: "That knowledge is now in machines, so we can free up graduates to more entrepreneurial projects."

Worries are growing among some City workers that process automation could lead to firms reducing their headcount.

EY's plans come after earlier this year insurance giant Aviva asked its employees whether their jobs could be better performed by a robot.

Read more: This top insurance boss says technology will replace jobs the world over

And last year the boss of RSA, Stephen Hester, said using computers was key to cutting costs out of the business.

Hester said: "I would say that the way of the world is to have more productive, higher skilled people and less of them. And that’s what technology allows you to do.

"It gives your people the tools so that the drudge-work goes away and it is done by computers."