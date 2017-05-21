FTSE 100 7470.71 +0.46%
Sunday 21 May 2017 10:44am

North Korea just fired a new missile test, South Korean officials say

Lynsey Barber
Tests in North Korea took place again on Sunday (Source: Getty)

North Korea has test fired new missiles, officials in South Korea have said on Sunday morning, just a week after the secretive state launched a rocket it claimed was capable of carrying nuclear weapons.

South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said a projectile was launched from area where previous test attempts have taken place near the capital of Pyongang.

The country has ramped up its testing recently spurring the UN security council to warn North Korea to halt tests or risk further sanctions, calling it "highly destabilising behaviour".

The White House has said it is aware of the launch today, which has a shorter range than missiles launched in three previous tests.

