There may be talk of political apathy as the nation heads to the polls for the third year in a row, but millions of people have registered to vote since the snap election was called.

Data from the Electoral Commission reveals more than two million people have applied to be able to cast their vote since Theresa May made the decision to send the UK to the polls on 8 June, with more than 100,000 per day over the past five days.

The deadline for registering to vote is midnight on Monday.

“With the registration deadline in sight, the commission is advising everyone who has not yet registered to do so as soon as possible to ensure that they can have their say on 8 June.”

A massive spike in registrations came on 18 April, the day the election was called, with 147,000 on that day alone. The second largest spike came on 13 May with 113,000 and then 15 May with 110,000.

Applications to register to vote since 1 March

Most of the two million registrations are taking place online, however, some 80,000 people still used pen and paper.

And more people aged under 25 have been registering to vote since 15 May compared to other generations.

Applications to register to vote since 1 March by age group

As of March, 45.7m people in the UK were registered to vote.

Here's all you need to know about registering to vote.