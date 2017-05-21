Lynsey Barber

After a week of manifesto launches from the three main parties, the latest polls indicate the Conservative Party's lead over Labour has narrowed with just over two weeks to go until the General Election.

Theresa May's Tories have had their lead cut to single digits according to a YouGov poll for the Sunday Times. The nine point lead, with Conservatives on 44 per cent and Labour on 35 per cent, is its lowest since last year and has been halved in the past week.

The Conservatives lost five points while Labour gained four while the Lib Dems and Ukip polling remained unchanged.

An Opinium poll for the Guardian puts the Tory lead at 13 points, with a 46 per cent share, down one point on the previous week and Labour increased its share by one point to 33 per cent.

YouGov's latest polling was carried out after the manifesto launches while Opinium's was before.

Meanwhile, a Survation poll for the Mail on Sunday identified broad support for the Conservative pledge to maintain NHS spending and cut immigration to under 100,000.

But the majority oppose plans to ditch the pensions triple lock and free hot lunches for those aged between five and seven. And nearly half (47 per cent) opposed changes to social care with support from 28 per cent and a similar proportion (26 per cent) who didn't know either way.

Analysis by Survation's senior project manager Chris Hopkins added:

"Further, if these proposals were enacted into law, six-in-ten people said that they would be more anxious about getting older, while more than half were more anxious about securing a future for their children (53 per cent), caring for older relatives (53 per cent) and owning a house (52 per cent)."

Labour has ramped up its campaigning on pensions, promising to protect the pension triple lock and protect the winter fuel allowance, with leader Jeremy Corbyn calling the Tory policy an "attack on older people".