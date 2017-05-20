Joe Hall

More prize money than ever before is on offer at this year's French Open, with the men and women's singles champions set to earn €2.1m (£1.8m).

Yet Roland Garros' increase in player remuneration is not enough to elevate the tournament from its status as the least-lucrative of tennis' four majors.

The total prize money pool in Paris is being increased by €4m to 36m, but the biggest pay cheque increases will come for those who exit in the early rounds.

First round qualifying losers still earn a cool €35,000 — a 16.6 per cent increase on last year's equivalent prize.

Meanwhile the men's and women's singles winner will earn just €100,000 more than the €2m reward to champions Novak Djokovic and Garbine Muguruza last year, a five per cent increase.

In dollar terms, that equates to a $2.4m prize which is way below the $3.5m paid to last year's US Open winners Stan Wawrinka and Angelique Kerber.

At the Australian Open earlier this year single's champions Roger Federer and Kerber won the equivalent of $2.8m for their respective triumphs, while at Wimbledon in July the eventual winner will earn a similar amount after the All England Club boosted its winner's prize from £2m to £2.2m.