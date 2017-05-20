Rebecca Smith

President Donald Trump has arrived in Saudi Arabia, marking his first foreign tour since taking office.

He touched down in Riyadh for the state visit with his wife Melania. The eight-day trip will also encompass Israel, Brussels, the Vatican, Sicily and the Palestinian territories.

Before jetting off, Trump tweeted that he was looking forward to the meeting and will be "strongly protecting American interests".

Getting ready for my big foreign trip. Will be strongly protecting American interests - that's what I like to do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2017

The trip however, comes amid a turbulent environment back in the US, in the wake of Trump firing FBI director James Comey.

Trump has been vocal in his criticism of the decision to appoint a special counsel to oversee an inquiry into alleged Russian influence on the US election.

Speaking at a news conference in Washington yesterday, he denied any collusion with Russia during his election campaign, saying: "The entire thing has been a witch hunt and there is no collusion."

Former FBI boss Robert Mueller has been chosen to head up the inquiry.

US media has also reported Trump telling Russian officials that firing Comey eased "great pressure" on him. The New York Times cited a document summarising last week's meeting and said he called Comey a "real nut job".

The White house has not disputed the language used in the meeting between Trump, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak.

Comey has agreed to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee about the investigation.

Earlier this week, Betfair put the odds of Trump leaving office before the end of his first term at 5/6, a 55 per cent chance - above the odds of him remaining in office until 2020, which are evens (a 50 per cent chance).

Meanwhile, Ladbrokes said the chances of him being impeached are at 4/5.

According to Betfair, the chances he will leave office this year are at 12/5, while 2018 and 2019 are at 5/1 and 6/1 respectively, and 2020 or later is at 5/4.

