The Bank of England governor was spotted at the White House yesterday.

But before speculation could go into overdrive about any possible moves to a new central bank, the Bank of England said Mark Carney was at the White House to discuss matters relating to his role as head of the Financial Stability Board, which monitors and makes recommendations about the global financial system.

Carney met with Gary Cohn, the chief economic advisor to President Donald Trump.

Much discussion had arisen at the tail-end of last year over Carney's future at the Bank of England, and how long the governor planned to stay.

In November, Carney confirmed he will step down from the Bank at the end of 2019, saying there were "limits" to his time in the UK.

He had previously confirmed he intended to stay in his role a year longer than expected to help steer an "orderly transition" during Brexit.

In a letter to the chancellor, he wrote: "I would be honoured to extend my time of service as governor for an additional year to the end of June 2019.

"By taking my term in office beyond the expected period of the Article 50 process, this should help contribute to securing an orderly transition to the UK's new relationship with Europe."

Over at the Fed, current chair Janet Yellen's term is up in February 2018, having taken office for a four-year term on 3 February 2014.

