Oliver Gill

Feel like watching on your 66-inch HD-ready telly doesn't bring you close enough to football? Worry no more: BT is handing out free virtual reality (VR) headsets, it said today.

The move is to celebrate the Champions League final, on 3 June, which will be the first European final to be streamed separately in 360 degree VR. Footage can be viewed via either YouTube or BT Sport's Virtual Reality app.

Read more: BT pays £1.2bn to win Champions League football battle

The headsets will be handed out to lucky commuters at London Waterloo and London Liverpool Street on 2 June, the day before the game. They'll also be available at Birmingham New Street and on 3 June in the Cardiff Bay area.

In March, BT Sport won the race to secure Champions League TV rights for the next three years. The victory continues the channel's association with the competition, after winning a similar auction three years ago.

Part of BT's tender offer included showing the final games of Europe's premier football competitions free-to-air.

Read more: BT reveals to Gary Lineker it may "tilt" EU operations towards Asia or US

BT Consumer managing director Pete Oliver said: "This is the biggest club football match in world football and fans and viewers will be able to experience it on BT Sport in the most innovative and exciting way as the two footballing giants Juventus and Real Madrid take on each other for European glory.”

If fans are unable to make any of the train stations, they can instead register online at BT Sport or at EE stores to have the headsets posted to them for free.