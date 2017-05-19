Anna Schaverien

The world’s thinnest hologram has been developed by a team of scientists, which means your phone could be about to become a whole lot more futuristic.

The nano-hologram is 1,000 times thinner than the human hair, can be seen without 3D goggles, and is suitable for mass production.

It can work with any electronic device to create 3D pop-ups of videos, data, or images, regardless of your how big your screen is.

These "floating images" were created by research teams at Melbourne’s specialist technology university RMIT and the Beijing Institute of Technology.

The project’s lead, Min Gu, said:

Integrating holography into everyday electronics would make screen size irrelevant. A pop-up 3D hologram can display a wealth of data that doesn’t neatly fit on a phone or watch.

Holograms have featured in the likes of Star Wars and Avatar, and even on the new pound coin, but this research confirms they could soon be commonplace on our devices.

The Australian and Chinese scientists say the nano-hologram will revolutionise medical diagnostics, education, defence, and cyber security.

The next step for the scientists is making a film that can be laid onto any LCD screen to create a 3D holographic display.

But that still involves some work.

Dr Zengji Yue, another scientist on the project, said: “This involves shrinking our nano-hologram’s pixel size, making it at least 10 times smaller.”

