Friday 19 May 2017 12:59pm

Twitter is down: Social network is having technical problems

Caitlin Morrison
What will the journalists do with Twitter not working? (Source: Twitter)

Shock horror: Tweeters are having trouble accessing Twitter this afternoon.

A notice on the website says "something is technically wrong" with the social network, adding: "Thanks for noticing - we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon."

Digital service tracker DownDetector reported that Twitter has been having issues since 06:18.

If you're really desperate to find out what's going on in the world but only in snippets of no more than 140 characters, all is not lost - Tweetdeck is still running for some users.


The error message Twitter users are finding

