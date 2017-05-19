Caitlin Morrison

Shock horror: Tweeters are having trouble accessing Twitter this afternoon.

A notice on the website says "something is technically wrong" with the social network, adding: "Thanks for noticing - we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon."

Digital service tracker DownDetector reported that Twitter has been having issues since 06:18.

If you're really desperate to find out what's going on in the world but only in snippets of no more than 140 characters, all is not lost - Tweetdeck is still running for some users.