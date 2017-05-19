Anna Schaverien

Mark Zuckerberg has revealed the moment he found out he was accepted to Harvard and shared it on - where else, Facebook.

Ahead of his commencement speech at his alma mater on 25 May, the billionaire posted a home video of the moment he clicked open his acceptance email, filmed by his dad.

Read more: Brussels just fined Facebook €110m over its WhatsApp acquisition

He initially tried to push the camera away before he celebrated with a quiet: “Yay, I got accepted.”

And it’s clear that Zuckerberg’s renowned love for comfortable clothing started early, as he's pictured sitting in his bedroom wearing a t-shirt and pyjama bottoms.

College dropout

It's slightly ironic that Zuckerberg will be returning to Harvard to speak to the graduating students as he never actually graduated from the Ivy League university himself.

That worked out pretty well for him though, since he founded TheFacebook.com in his second year at Harvard before moving out to Palo Alto to work on what would become a website used by almost two billion people worldwide.

Bumper birthday week

The 33-year-old tech entrepreneur, who celebrated his birthday on 14 May, is thought to be worth an estimated $61bn according to Forbes.

And Facebook has continued to branch out, it's now exploring artificial intelligence, developing tools that could even read your mind.

Since Zuckerberg posted the video yesterday, it has had more than 4.3m views; but it's not all fun and games for the billionaire.

What he may not be celebrating is the €110m fine Facebook was slapped with yesterday by the European Commission over its acquisition of WhatsApp.

Read more: Facebook is having an identity crisis