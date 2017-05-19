Bill Esdaile

VERY few handicaps have as illustrious a record as the London Gold Cup (2.55pm).

Green Moon won it in 2010 before going on to land the Melbourne Cup, while Al Kazeem took the prize a year later and ended up winning four Group One prizes.

Roger Charlton has dominated in recent years with Time Test and Imperial Aviator, but the master of Beckhampton doesn’t have a contender this time.

He will still be watching with interest, though, as one of his most promising horses, Atty Perse, won a competitive mile handicap at Sandown last month and that could prove the most important form line.

MUCHO APPLAUSE was only reeled in late on that day having looked like the winner.

He broke his maiden at Salisbury on soft ground back in October and looks to be a progressive horse for this season.

On breeding there is a slight worry as to whether he will be able to cope with 10 furlongs, although the extra distance at Sandown seemed to bring out some improvement.

Andrew Balding’s string are in great form and this son of Acclamation looks decent value at around the 7/1 mark.

The biggest threat could be Mark Johnston’s Time To Study, who is proven at this distance.

Regular readers will remember that I tipped SINFONIETTA in Doncaster’s Spring Mile at the start of the season.

He ran a cracker that day to be second to Ballet Concerto and I’ve been waiting for him to have a crack at a mile race on softer ground.

Tomorrow’s closing Toronado Handicap (5.10pm), in which he was fourth 12 months ago, looks absolutely perfect and I’m certain he remains well-handicapped.

POINTERS TOMORROW

Mucho Applause e/w 2.55pm Newbury

Sinfonietta e/w 5.10pm Newbury