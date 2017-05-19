Rebecca Smith

Never mind Bordeaux. Raise your glass to toast the famed wine region of, well Norfolk actually.

For its Winbirri Vineyards Bacchus 2015, which you can pick up for a cheerful £13.95, has won a prestigious award as the world's best white wine made from a single grape variety.

It won the Platinum Best in Show at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017, with 17,200 entries across several entries for the competition. And it was judged by some 200 experts flown into London to get taste testing.

The producer is a family-run vineyard, based on the edge of the Norfolk Broads National Park. And it scored a top notch 95 out of 100 just FYI.

Master of Wine Stephen Skelton, head judge for the UK region, said: "The Winbirri 2015 Bacchus is one of the best wines made from Bacchus that I have ever tasted."

What's so good about it you ask?

"Its nose is fresh and fruity and although the colour is very pale, the wine packs a powerful, fruit-filled palate," according to Skelton.

The owner of Winbirri Vineyards, Lee Dyer, said he hopes the win will help put Norfolk more firmly on the wine map.

Sadly, for anyone looking for a taster, it's currently out of stock on both the M&S and Waitrose site. Still, one to keep an eye out for.

The UK has its fair set of regions known for producing good English wines, with Kent, Cornwall and Sussex all on the map, though the climate in Norfolk is pretty good too - it's appealing as a fairly dry area within the UK.

