Joe Hall

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has shrugged off criticism from his former captain Tony Adams, who claimed the Frenchman "couldn't coach his way out of a paper bag".

Adams was Wenger's dressing room leader in Arsenal's league and cup doubles of 1998 and 2002, yet the duo appear to no longer see eye-to-eye.

In a new autobiography Adams has accused Wenger of not being able to take criticism from his assistants and changing the timing of training to suit star players in order to avoid confrontation.

Read more: Could Arsenal survive outside the Champions League in a post-Arsene Wenger future?

Ahead of Arsenal's must-win final match of the season against Everton this Sunday, Wenger dismissed the current Granada manager's comments.

"I do not give too much importance to what Tony Adams says honestly," said the Frenchman.

Arsenal must beat Everton and hope Middlesbrough stage an upset at Liverpool to have any hope of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Failure to do so would break a 19-year run of qualifying for Europe's elite competition and cast another cloud over Wenger's future at the Emirates.

The 67-year-old Frenchman, whose contract expires this summer, said he will discuss his next steps with the board after the Gunners' FA Cup final against Chelsea next Saturday.

"There are many aspects to be discussed at a board meeting. One is what happens with the manager," he said.

"Of course I will be there. At the moment we should focus on the short term and what is going on on Sunday and in the cup final."