Ranked: All the reasons your team hates you

If you're a manager who has sensed some hostility from your team in recent weeks, chances are they just want a bit more respect, a new study has suggested.

More than four in 10 workers list a lack of respect as the worst trait in their bosses, according to jobs site Glassdoor.com - with more than a third saying they're tired of their boss's negative attitude.

Meanwhile, just under a quarter said they hate their manager's negative attitude, while 16 per cent said they are tired of them always talking about themselves.

The study, which used ratings on Glassdoor.com, found while most employees gave their companies a rating of 3.3 out of five, they gave their senior management three out of five, suggesting they preferred their companies to their managers.

The 10 most common traits of bad bosses

Trait Percentage of employees who hate it 1. Lack of respect 43% 2. Negative attitude 34% 3. Laziness 23% 4. Always talking about him/herself 16% 5. Inappropriate humour 10% 6. Comes in late 10% 7. Leaves early 10% 8. Swearing 8% 9. Loud phone calls 8% 10. Sexist comments 7%

Welsh managers are the worst, it turns out: 63 per cent of Welsh employees said they have an "annoying" boss, compared with 62 per cent of Scottish workers, 61 per cent of English workers and 59 per cent of employees in Northern Ireland.

However, England has the most bosses who are keen on "inappropriate humour", with 11 per cent of workers saying they've been offended by jokes or comments on a regular basis. They were also the most sexist, with eight per cent saying they have heard sexist comments. Meanwhile, 28 per cent of Welsh people cited their bosses' worst traits as laziness, while 42 per cent of Scots said they had a negative boss.

"The saying ‘you don't leave your company, you leave your manager’ still holds true today," said David Whitby, Glassdoor's UK country manager.

"The good news is that you can become a better manager if you are willing to be self-reflective and open to feedback. Very few are born with the innate ability to become a natural leader, so, just like any other skill, it must be honed to help you get to where you want to be.”

