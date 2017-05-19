Emma Haslett

The 41-year-old Brent Cross shopping centre will receive a massive £1.4bn facelift if a new planning application submitted by Hammerson and Standard Life Investments is given the go-ahead.

An application submitted to Barnet Council today reveals plans for 200 new shops, 60 restaurants, a cinema, a hotel, a new town square and a bigger, shinier bus station.

The plans, designed by architects Callison RTKL and Chapman Taylor mean the shopping centre will double in size, with 2m sq ft of retail space - and, crucially, 7,600 parking spaces (which will come as a relief to anyone who has tried to park at Brent Cross before).

The plans are part of the £4.5bn regeneration of Brent Cross and Cricklewood being undertaken by Hammerson and Standard Life.

The scheme also includes a so-called living bridge, a landscaped walkway over the North Circular.

“This marks another significant milestone in the transformation of Brent Cross," said Peter Cole, chief investment officer at Hammerson.

"Brent Cross has been an iconic part of retail for more than 40 years and our plans seek to ensure that it continues to define the next generation of retail in London”.

