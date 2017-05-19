Oliver Gill

The owner of Vodka Revs has been hit by an icy blast, today revealing costs are spiralling.

Shares in the London-listed firm plummeted by 30 per cent in early trading.

Revolution Bars said sales performance "remained positive" in the second half of the year.

But the firm warned on a trio of cost challenges. It laid out the issues in a statement to the stockmarket this morning:

"The company is experiencing the well-publicised sector cost headwinds from the impact of the living wage, the double increase this year in minimum wage, the new apprenticeship levy, as well as the above inflation increase in general business rates.

"These increased costs will be more than anticipated in the current year."

In January, Revolution Bars said trading was in line with expectations.

Revolution Bars opened five Cuban-themed public establishments during the year. While takings were in line with expectations "these bars are taking longer to mature to full profitability than originally anticipated".

The firm said the consequence of all of this news was that there would be no earnings growth in the year to July 2017. It added:

The directors remain confident in the underlying strength of the business, its brands, the strong customer proposition and the business's capability to deliver high returns on invested capital. Consequently, it remains the plan to open six new bars in the next financial year.

