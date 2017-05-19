Trains are unable to run between London St Pancras International and Luton. Services may terminate at / start from Luton / Kettering. The first train we anticipate to start running through to London is the 06:52 Nottingham to London St Pancras. Rail replacement buses will run between Wellingborough and Northampton to connect with services to London Euston and Birmingham. To help passengers complete their journey East Midlands Trains have arranged for the following alternative routes to be available to you: Sheffield / Chesterfield If you are travelling to London from Sheffield you should use TransPennine Express, Northern and CrossCountry services to Doncaster to connect with Virgin Trains East Coast services to London Kings Cross. If you are travelling from Chesterfield you should follow the guidance above and use CrossCountry services between Chesterfield and Sheffield. Derby / Leicester If you are travelling to London from Derby or Leicester you should use CrossCountry services to Birmingham New Street to connect with Virgin Trains services to London Euston. If you are travelling from Long Eaton you should follow the guidance above and use CrossCountry services between Long Eaton and Derby. Nottingham If you are travelling from Nottingham to London you should use East Midlands Trains services to Grantham to connect with Virgin Trains East Coast services to London Kings Cross. If you are travelling from Beeston you should follow the guidance above and use CrossCountry or other East Midlands Trains services between Beeston and Nottingham. Corby / Kettering / Wellingborough If you are travelling from Corby / Kettering or Wellingborough to London St Pancras you should change at Wellingborough for a Rail Replacement bus services to Northampton to connect with London Midland and Virgin Trains services to London Euston.