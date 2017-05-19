Oliver Gill

Entertainment One, the media firm behind porcine sensation Peppa Pig, has revealed plans to make more than 100 new episodes of the show.

Production has started of the new series, with 117 episodes scheduled to be launched in Spring 2019. This will take the total number of shows to 381.

Meanwhile, Peppa and the gang are also plotting to extend their world domination. Assuaging concerns the country could be facing political meltdown, Peppa Pig toys are to be launched in Brazil.

And licensing in Russia "has accelerated at a significant pace" with more than 40 partners signed across the toy, games and confectionery categories.

Read more: Peppa Pig owner EOne will bring home less bacon this year

"Peppa Pig's global appeal continues apace as we bring new content to audiences across the world," said Entertainment One chief executive Darren Throop.

With a new series in the pipeline, best-in-class partners and strong marketing and experiential initiatives in each territory, we continue to nurture the long term success of this global pre-school phenomenon.

Peppa Pig may be one of Entertainment One's success stories, but there has been some trouble at the mill of late.

Last week the Canada-headquartered, UK-listed firm said a shake-up across its film division would cost around £47m in one-off costs for the year ended 31 March.

Read more: Bringing home the bacon? Peppa Pig owner EOne appoints finance chief

The firm said it had renegotiated one of its larger film distribution arrangements, incurring a one-time termination payment of $25m (£19.4m).

In addition, the company announced further one-off “accelerated reshaping” costs of £27m. Entertainment One said these would “drive improved underlying profitability and cash flow”.